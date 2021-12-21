Aaron Rodgers wears ‘cancel culture’ shirt on Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers still isn’t a fan of “cancel culture.”

The Packers quarterback showed up to his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Cancel Culture” crossed out on the front.

He modeled the message two months after he expressed his frustration on the show in October. The sweatshirt, Rodgers previously noted, was a gift from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time,” he said, discussing his comments to fans that he “owns” the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, 38, used the term again in November responding to backlash over saying he is “immunized” against COVID-19.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” Rodgers said on Nov. 5.

Aaron Rodgers made his latest anti-cancel culture statement on Tuesday’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ Screengrab

The reigning NFL MVP tested positive for COVID-19 in early November and said he is not vaccinated against the virus, and opted to receive an alternative treatment from his personal doctor. The NFL and NFLPA agreed the treatment was not enough to be considered vaccinated, and Rodgers was later fined by the league for violating COVID-19 protocol.

On Tuesday, McAfee jokingly called Rodgers an “immunicorn” and asked where he falls in the NFL’s testing protocol as spread of the omicron variant is on the rise.

“I’m still under the 90 days so as far as I know, I don’t have to test until those 90 days are up,” he said, referencing a 90-day break from testing after his positive result. Rodgers wouldn’t face another COVID-19 test until after the NFC Championship game if the Packers stay alive.

He explained his “frustration” with the NFL and society’s lack of “conversations around health and around treatment options” for coronavirus.

Rodgers, who’s still dealing with a fractured pinky toe, and the Packers host the Browns on Saturday.