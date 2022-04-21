Aaron Rodgers watches Bucks game with heiress Mallory Edens, Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers was in good company for Wednesday’s first-round playoff game between the Bucks and Bulls in Milwaukee.

The Packers quarterback, 38, sat courtside inside the Fiserv Forum, where he sat beside his teammate, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and model Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

“Always rockin with my squad @bucks,” Rodgers captioned one Instagram Story on Wednesday night, later sharing a snap of the courtside crew that included Cobb, 31, and Edens.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and his Bucks group, Milwaukee dropped Game 2 114-110 in its opening series against Chicago. Both teams now have a win apiece and will face off again Friday night with the series moving to Chicago.

Rodgers frequently checks out Bucks games and Edens is typically a game-day staple. The social media sensation — who boasts over 200,000 Instagram followers — occasionally posts photos from the court.

Last summer, Edens celebrated the Bucks’ second championship title after they knocked off the Suns in six games.

“Your @bucks are NBA CHAMPIONS,” Edens exclaimed on Instagram at the time, as she enjoyed a victory lap with dad Wes and NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When she isn’t posting pics from Bucks games, Edens shares modeling snaps on social media, as well as sunkissed photos from her travels.

Perhaps when the series returns to Milwaukee, Edens and dad Wes will be joined once more by their favorite Packers players.