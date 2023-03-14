Aaron Rodgers’ Twitter prompts confusion after breaking silence

As the football world waits for him to make a decision about his future, Aaron Rodgers appeared to break his silence.

Well, at least his Twitter account did, anyway.

Someone else might be behind the message, though.





Aaron Rodgers’ future still hangs in the balance. AP

Rodgers has largely remained coy as the Jets and Packers reportedly close in on a trade for the superstar quarterback, and as he continues to mull over potential retirement.

Or a potential Jets future.

Late Monday evening, however, Rodgers’ Twitter account posted an ambiguous message of “SULLLLLL” accompanied by two laughing face emojis.

After immediate confusion about the message’s meaning, Rodgers’ Packers teammate — at least for now — revealed he was likely behind the act.

“I told y’all I have his phone,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas quote-tweeted the post, along with three laughing face emojis and three shrugging emojis.

“SULLLLL” was seemingly a reference to the end of Douglas’ first name in an attempt to prove he really had Rodgers’ phone.

Earlier in the day, Douglas took to Twitter from his own account to defend the Packers’ attempt to keep Rodgers in light of various Jets players making public pitches to the 39-year-old quarterback.

“Because we have his number,” Douglas wrote, quote-tweeting a post questioning why Packers players didn’t take to Twitter to ask him to stay. “We can actually text him instead of writing it on social media. As our leader he knows how each person on the roster feels about him.”

Rodgers liked Douglas’ post.

After Rodgers liked Douglas’ post, the cornerback responded to a fan asking him “this you bro” with a picture of Rodgers’ Twitter likes.





Rasul Douglas had a busy day on Twitter on Monday. Getty Images





Rasul Douglas, right, and Aaron Rodgers embrace. Getty Images

Douglas responded “Hell yeah I’m liking my own tweets with his phone,” with two laughing face emojis.

Amid a busy day of tweeting, Douglas doubled down a few minutes later, tweeting “What do you want me to tweet on his account and I will, something that shows it’s me,” with three eyeball emojis in response to a fan challenging him to prove his claim.

About 40 minutes later, the tweet appeared from Rodgers’ account.





Aaron Rodgers is still seemingly deciding whether or not to retire. Getty Images

Multiple Jets players, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, celebrated after Trey Wingo reported that Rodgers decided that he wanted to join the Jets, and that a deal was pretty much set.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pushed back on that report, however, and Wilson admitted he may have spoken too soon.

With Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo off the board, the Jets are seemingly all-in on Rodgers to solve their quarterback crisis.