Aaron Rodgers ‘trusts’ Packers GM after trade deadline inaction

The Packers stood pat at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite scuffling to a 3-5 start with a lack of weapons for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his first comments since the deadline, the 38-year-old resisted any urge to throw general manager Brian Gutekunst under the bus.

“The compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn’t make sense,” Rodgers said, according to USA Today. “So I trust Brian, and we had some good conversations. We were in on some things. It just didn’t pan out.”

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the Packers made an offer to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, who ended up being dealt to the division-rival Bears. Green Bay offered a second-round pick, which was what the Bears ended up giving Pittsburgh – though Chicago’s pick will likely be higher, which is why that deal got done.

Aaron Rodgers Getty Images

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright also reported that the Packers checked in on receiver Jerry Jeudy, whom Denver had reportedly dangled in trade talks. However, they “didn’t get close” to the asking price, which was reportedly a second-rounder as well as another mid-round pick.

The Packers now have no choice but to go forward with their current wide receiver group, which consists of Allen Lazard, rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, Randall Cobb (currently on IR) and Sammy Watkins. Lazard is their leading receiver despite only playing six games, with 340 yards. Second is Doubs with 296, and third is tight end Robert Tonyan (286 yards.)

The formula has not been a winning one for Green Bay, which has lost four straight games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills. Rodgers is averaging 216 passing yards per game in the losing streak and the team is averaging 17.5 points per game.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Getty Images

Gutekunst has faced criticism over the way he has handled the offense around Rodgers in recent years. In 2020, the team traded up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love, who has only started one game and appears unlikely to see the field at all until Rodgers is gone – which may not happen before his rookie contract expires. In 2021, the Packers took cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round, and with their two first-rounders in 2022, they selected two more defensive players – Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, both out of Georgia.

Perhaps most notably, Gutekunst traded away Rodgers’ most-trusted weapon in Davante Adams, sending the receiver to the Raiders for a haul of draft picks. To replace him, the team signed Watkins and drafted Watson and Doubs in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Watson has barely seen the field due to injuries, and Doubs has struggled with drops. Rodgers has openly criticized the young receivers, saying on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing.”

Romeo Doubs Getty Images

And despite their investments in the defense, the entire unit has underperformed – especially against the run. Green Bay has given up the fourth-most rushing yards per game through eight weeks, and their overall defense ranks 22nd in Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic.

Still, Rodgers is showing support for the organization – at least publicly. With games upcoming against the Cowboys and Eagles in the next month, time will tell if their inaction was a wise decision.