Aaron Rodgers trolled by Dick Butkus over Shailene Woodley split

Dick Butkus wants to set the record straight before alleged “speculation” gets out of hand.

The legendary Bears linebacker addressed the news of Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley on Wednesday, joking to his Twitter followers that he played no role in the split.

“For all of you who asked i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up,” Butkus quipped.

Bears legend Dick Butkus took to Twitter on Wednesday to weigh in on Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s split Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Butkus’ tweet spread like wildfire across social media, with Twitter users applauding the Hall of Famer over his Packers jab.

“79 years old and still sacking QBs,” one user responded, while another wrote, “This is a Hall of Fame tweet from a Hall of Famer player.”

Butkus played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, retiring a year later.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has played for the Packers for the past 17 seasons, with chatter about his future potentially outside Green Bay growing louder by the day.

Should Rodgers, 38, choose to play elsewhere next season, let alone play at all, Woodley, 30, will not be by his side. A source close to the reigning NFL MVP told People on Wednesday that the two have parted ways.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just wrapped his 17th NFL season with questions lingering about his future Getty Images

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

InTouch was first to report the news of the split.

Shailene Woodley was confirmed to be Aaron Rodgers’ fiancée in Feb. 2021 Getty Images

Rodgers and Woodley began dating in 2020, with Awesemo.com reporting in October that the “Divergent” actress had been spotted in Green Bay, Wis.

Months later, Rodgers stunned fans by announcing he was engaged as part of his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors. A source later confirmed Woodley to be his fiancée.

Woodley and Rodgers (right) previously vacationed with Miles Teller (second from left) and his wife, Keleigh, in Hawaii Instagram/Keleigh Teller

“They’re very happy together,” a source told People in February 2021. “It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

Prior to his engagement, Rodgers had dated Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.