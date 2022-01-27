Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: What Broncos’ hiring of Nathaniel Hackett means for QB to Denver

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett, per reports, and they may have gotten him at the Rodgers Rate.

On Thursday, Denver reportedly made the move to bring in Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make them the next head coach in Denver, following up a disappointing Vic Fangio tenure.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Reports say that Hackett’s personality and insight with the Green Bay offense meant more to Denver than any potential Aaron Rodgers move to the AFC West, but the connection doesn’t hurt.

Of course, any bread crumb connecting Rodgers to a new team in 2022 is as good as a feast. Consider this more of a Bat-signal than it is just a taste, though; Rodgers has long-championed Hackett as a potential head coach candidate, per reports, including as recently as last offseason.

Denver’s interest in Nathaniel Hackett has been known since the fall. And for obvious reasons, given his relationship with Aaron Rodgers (Rodgers actually championed his HC candidacy). But Hackett’s bright, charismatic in his own right, was a huge asset for Matt LaFleur in GB. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that, in 2021, Rodgers was making phone calls to NFL teams to vouch for Hackett, including the Falcons. Atlanta eventually hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The trail doesn’t end there: With Rodgers-favorite Hackett now in Denver, that could tilt the Rodgers sweepstakes in the Broncos’ favor. According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, Rodgers would consider the Broncos had a Green Bay coach ended up with the organization — something that’s now happened.

Mentioned yesterday on @GetUpESPN that league sources have said Aaron Rodgers has interest in DEN, provided a GB coach is there — ie, Nathaniel Hackett or Luke Getsy. Hackett now set to be the #Broncos new HC. (Rodgers is a big Hackett supporter BTS) — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 27, 2022

Luke Getsy, Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach, also interviewed with the team, but reports indicated that may have been for an offensive coordinator position. Getsy may be slotted to become Green Bay’s new offensive coordinator with Hackett’s departure, though it’s not uncommon for coaches to pilfer understudies from prior stops for their new staff.

Rodgers has been non-committal on his future in Green Bay, and 2021 offseason drama (and a contract rework) could lead him to find a new home this offseason.

If the Hackett smoke leads to fire, expect Rodgers to be in a Broncos uniform come the 2022 season.