Aaron Rodgers trade between Packers, Jets not a simple formality

The dance among Aaron Rodgers, the Jets and the Packers continued Tuesday without any conclusion being reached.

While the perception is that everyone is just waiting for Rodgers to say yes or no to the Jets, this is a more complicated deal than that.

The idea that either a framework for trade compensation between the teams or a revised contract for Rodgers is in place is incorrect.

All of this still needs to be worked out before a trade can be agreed upon.

As for Rodgers, he has not publicly declared his intentions, but the belief around the league is still that he will choose to keep playing and agree to be traded to the Jets if the teams can work out a deal.

We may get an answer on Wednesday at 1 p.m. when Rodgers is scheduled to appear on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

That has been the show where Rodgers has spoken the most about his future plans and he may be ready to declare what he wants.

There is still optimism inside the Jets that they will land Rodgers and they are proceeding with other free-agency business while still working on landing their quarterback.





A potential Aaron Rodgers trade is more complicated than him saying yes or no. AP

While the uncertainty around Rodgers will affect the Jets to a degree, they are not paralyzed while waiting on a Rodgers trade.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. and a trade can be executed at any point after that. It can be agreed to before then.

The Jets signed one of Rodgers’ favorites on Tuesday, agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Whether that helps move anything along with Rodgers remains to be seen, but an ESPN report said that Rodgers has given the Jets a “wish list” that includes Lazard, Odell Beckham Jr. and former Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis.





Aaron Rodgers at a flag football charity event in Orange County, Calif. on March 11, 2023. Getty Images

While it is true the Jets did ask Rodgers for players he would like to play with, the perception that this is a list of demands from Rodgers is not accurate.

If Rodgers becomes the Jets quarterback, the team wanted his input on potential free agents it could sign.

Some of the players on the list make more sense than others for the Jets.

Lazard has experience not only with Rodgers but also with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who spent three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-5, 27-year-old receiver will likely replace Corey Davis, who is expected to be released by the Jets in a salary cap savings move.

Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Packers and is known as a very good run-blocker.





Aaron Rodgers (12) and Allen Lazard (13) Getty Images

Cobb, who will be 33 before the season starts, is a 12-year veteran and known to be a Rodgers favorite.

At this point in his career, he is a fourth or fifth wide receiver, and the Jets have interest.

The Jets are releasing Braxton Berrios and did not tender restricted free agent Jeff Smith, so they have room in the wide receiver room behind Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. They also have Denzel Mims.

It would be a surprise if the Jets sign Lewis after they invested in free agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin last year and drafted Jeremy Ruckert.





Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson leave their March 7 meeting with Aaron Rodgers. BACKGRID for NY Post

Beckham also feels like a bad fit for the Jets, and the belief around the NFL is Beckham may not get a contract for a while.

As for when a trade might be completed, this feels like a case of who will blink first between the Packers and the Jets.

The teams first discussed a trade in January but the parameters of a deal were never agreed upon.

It’s tough to figure out who has more leverage with the trade.

The Packers have made it clear they are ready to move on by allowing the Jets to even meet with Rodgers and by the comments made by team president Mark Murphy last week, when he referred to Rodgers’ time with the Packers in the past tense.

The Jets lost leverage with their public courting of Rodgers in California last week.

It is clear that Rodgers is who the Jets want at quarterback and they don’t have many other good options.

All of this sets up a staring contest between the teams over how to value a 39-year-old who is coming off a down year but is also just two years removed from an MVP season and would be a massive upgrade for the Jets.

The other piece that must be agreed upon is an adjustment to Rodgers’ contract.

It will be tough for the trade to happen with Rodgers set to get $59 million this season.

Like the trade compensation, this surely has been discussed already but nothing has been agreed upon.

The dance continues among the Jets, Packers and Rodgers.

When it will end is anyone’s guess right now.