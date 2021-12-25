Aaron Rodgers to pass Brett Favre: How Packers’ passing TDs record will fall after 13 years

Dating back to when Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in Green Bay, there have only been 16 full regular-season games in which he has played that he has not thrown a single touchdown pass.

Needless to say, he expects to throw at least one on Saturday against the Browns. Rodgers finished last week’s 31-30 win against the Ravens tied with Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre for the all-time Packers’ record in passing touchdowns at 442.

“It’s been a special run for me to be able to follow up a legend, and hopefully I can break the record at home on Christmas next week,” Rodgers told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews after the win.

It’s rare that a team goes from having one future Hall of Fame quarterback set the team passing record before passing the reins to the next, who accomplishes the same feat. But that’s a luxury Green Bay fans have enjoyed over the past three decades.

With the record likely to change hands on Christmas, Sporting News is diving into the Packers’ passing touchdowns record, as well as some other marks Favre and Rodgers share.

Packers passing touchdowns record

It did not take long for Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leading touchdown passer.

Early in the 1997 season, just Favre’s sixth with the Packers, he surpassed Bart Starr with his 153rd touchdown pass. From there, Favre only increased his margin, reaching 442 in his Green Bay career and ultimately finishing his playing days with 508. During that final season with the Packers in 2007, he passed Dan Marino to claim the all-time passing touchdowns record.

Over the years, several quarterbacks have held the team record for passing touchdowns. First, it was Curly Lambeau, when the team was founded. By 1931, it was Red Dunn. Arnie Herbed claimed the record in 1935, and held it until Tobin Rote blew past him in 1955. Rote held the record until Starr passed him in 1965. And finally, Favre passed him in 1997.

Favre, of course, did more than just set the team record. He demolished it. Starr was left 290 touchdown passes behind Favre, who three times set the single-season passing touchdown record for the Packers — first in 1994 at 33, then in 1995 with 38, then finally in 1996 with 39.

However, Rodgers has since surpassed Favre in several categories, with the all-time passing touchdown record only the latest one to drop.

What Packers records does Aaron Rodgers hold?

Favre’s 1996 passing touchdown record of 39 single season scores was the record for a long time. He came close a number of times, but couldn’t surpass it.

Rodgers did, however, when he completed 45 touchdown passes in his 2011 NFL MVP season. As if that wasn’t enough, Rodgers went out and beat his own record, re-establishing the mark at 48 with his 2020 NFL MVP season.

Favre’s successor in Green Bay has done more than just throw for touchdowns. In 2020, he surpassed Rote for the most rushing touchdowns by a Packers’ QB with his 30th rushing score. He has since reached 34, where the mark currently stands. He also has the most rushing yards by a Packers’ quarterback with 3,358.

And yet another aspect of Rodgers’ game that separates him from Favre: his accuracy. He has the lowest interception rate (1.3 percent) of any Packers’ quarterback with at least 100 passing attempts, and that’s despite having attempted 7,028 career passes. His completion percentage of 65.2 percent is also the best in history among any quarterback with 100 attempts.

According to the team’s media guide, Rodgers came into the season holding the following team records, among others:

Season passing yards: 4,643

Career passer rating: 103.9

Season passer rating: 122.5

Single-game passer rating: 158.3

Season passes completed: 401

Single-game passes completed: 39

Games with 300-plus passing yards: 65

Games with four-plus passing TDs: 30

Consecutive pass attempts without an interception: 402

What Packers records does Brett Favre hold?

There’s no doubt that Rodgers has accomplished a lot in his Packers’ career, but Favre still has him beat in several categories.

While some of Favre’s remaining records might not be quite as celebrated (286 interceptions), there are many others that are a testament to his years spent with the team and consistent success.

At 61,655, Favre remains well ahead of Rodgers (54,732) in passing yards. Favre also holds the team records for completions (5,377), attempts (8,754) and quarterback wins (160). Favre was also the starting quarterback for the most seasons at 16.

The Packers’ media guide lists the following as some of his other team records: