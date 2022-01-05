Aaron Rodgers talks retirement on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Did Aaron Rodgers just hint at how his eventual retirement will play out?

During his weekly appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Packers quarterback discussed “one of [his] favorite players” in Barry Sanders, and praised the Lions legend for his approach at retiring from the NFL.

“If you remember, he retired with a little note, like ‘hey guys, thanks it was fun I’m out.’ And I always thought that was cool,” Rodgers said. “He loved the game but he was not bigger than the game and I think that’s the way to do it.”

The reigning NFL MVP, who turned 38 on Dec. 2, said he’s “never” wanted a “farewell tour” to end his career.

“I just think that’s worked for some guys and great, cool. I respect that but that’s not something that I want,” he said.

Rodgers later explained that he’s “trying to stay in the present as much as possible” when asked about his future.

“I know it’s hard because people want to talk about my future and what I want to do and I respect that and I appreciate that. But for me, I can’t have two feet in the past, living in the nostalgia of what we’ve accomplished and the amazing memories — or two feet in the future thinking about the decisions that are looming, moving forward,” he said.

Rodgers was at the center of trade buzz over the summer during his holdout with the Packers. He later clarified that his issues were not with backup quarterback Jordan Love, whom the team selected as Rodgers’ presumed replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during Green Bay’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Getty Images

In June, Rodgers said during a virtual appearance on “SportsCenter” that his concerns were about the culture, character, and “doing things the right way.”

The quarterback, who also enjoyed a guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” last spring, is currently under contract with the Packers through 2023.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers detailed why he continues to play at an MVP level in year 17 of his NFL career.

“It really comes down to giving less f—ks,” he said, explaining, “It’s a maturity thing that comes with aging, from making mistakes, to failing, to being too sensitive at times or taking things too personal. There’s a lot of joy about being unapologetically yourself.”

Rodgers also took time to gush over the culture in Green Bay.

“I’ve lived here for 17 years. I love the interactions with the fans. I have friends that live here. I’ve made my own kind of scavenger list of things you have to do in Green Bay to engrain yourself in the culture of Green Bay,” he said.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist and looks up at the crowd after Green Bay’s win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Getty Images

Rodgers and the Packers have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay will close out the regular season on Sunday in Detroit.