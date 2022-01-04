Aaron Rodgers talks Pat McAfee friendship on ‘Manningcast’

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his bromance with pal Pat McAfee during Monday night’s “Manningcast,” when asked by Peyton Manning about how the pair got so close.

The Packers quarterback, 38, explained that he met McAfee, a former NFL punter and Peyton’s one-time Colts teammate, at a golf tournament in the Bahamas in 2019.

“We had a late drop-out and my buddy, A.J. Hawk, said, ‘You should get Pat McAfee,’” Rodgers said of Hawk, who was his Packers teammates for nine seasons.

“So I reached out to Pat, and Pat was actually on a standup comedy tour. He came off the tour, joined our team and I went to him when he got there — I had never met him, I introduced myself and said, ‘Hey, when I introduce you at the welcome dinner, do you mind doing a couple minutes of standup?’ He goes, ‘Naw I’m not doing that.’”

Aaron Rodgers (right) recalled on Monday night’s “Manningcast” that his bromance with Pat McAfee (left) began at a golf tournament. ESPN2 via Twitter/The Pat McAfee Show

Rodgers admitted he was putting McAfee on the spot, but was pleasantly surprised by the comedian’s next move.

“Pat walks up on stage, takes the mic out of my hands, and does 10 minutes of standup, and I knew from that point forward we would be good friends. And I always appreciate that about him,” Rodgers said.

“He went the whole trip, he rolled his pants up to show off his quads, it was almost like he was wearing a short bathing suit. He played barefoot. I don’t think the golf worked out very well for him, but it was a partner event, I made sure he had a good partner every time and I think he was on the winning squad for most of his matchups.”

Aaron Rodgers is now a weekly fixture on “The Pat McAfee Show,” appearing every Tuesday. YouTube

Last January, McAfee told The Ringer that he asked Rodgers to appear on his podcast when the two met at the golf tournament. Their friendship only flourished from there, and now Rodgers is a weekly fixture every Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he has been vocal about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines.

That same month, Rodgers explained why he chose McAfee’s platform to speak so candidly on.

“It’s allowed me to silence all the douchebags who were talking for me, and making themselves more relevant by using my name, or running with stories that weren’t fact,” Rodgers said at the time. “This was a natural, authentic way to have a conversation.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the Packers-Vikings game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The reigning NFL MVP is set to appear on McAfee’s show Tuesday, following Green Bay’s 37-10 win over the Vikings this past Sunday.

The Packers have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and will close out the regular season on Sunday in Detroit.