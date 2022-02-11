Aaron Rodgers takes home fourth MVP trophy

The NFL recognized its top players and performances of the 2021 NFL season at the 11th annual NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night ahead of Super Bowl 56.
The ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key, included the presentation of the NFL’s most sought-after awards. That includes the Walter Payton Man of the Year and the Most Valuable Player.
MVP was of particular interest this year, as two veteran quarterbacks were the frontrunners. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his fourth MVP and became the first back-to-back winner of the award since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009.
That said, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could have pulled off the upset after he threw for the second-most yardage in a season NFL history (5,316). It was Brady’s last chance to win MVP, as he announced that he was retiring from the NFL at age 44 on Feb. 1.
The Offensive Rookie of the Year battle was also one to watch. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase outpolled Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Offensive Player of the Year was another interesting category as Cooper Kupp took home the honor.
Taylor received Sporting News’ Offensive Player of the Year award, but since the Colts missed the playoffs, that opened the door for Kupp to overtake him.
Sporting News tracked all of the 2022 NFL Honors and award winners. Follow for the latest results and a brief breakdown of each winner.
NFL Honors 2022 award winners
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Rodgers goes back-to-back as MVP and wins the award for the fourth time in his career. He outpolled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for the honor. Rodgers put together one of his best statistical seasons, with a 37:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a league-leading 111.9 passer rating. Green Bay finished 13-4 and claimed the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
Kupp staked his claim to the award with a triple crown receiving performance: 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, all the most in the NFL.
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt, LB, Steelers
Watt received the award — and a long bear hug — from his brother J.J., one of the presenters and himself a three-time DPOY.
T.J. Watt broke through after finishing third and second in the voting the previous two seasons. He tied the NFL’s single-season record with 22.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in just 15 games. He made first-team All-Pro for the third year in a row and the Pro Bowl for a fourth consecutive season.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
Chase accepted the award from the Bengals’ Super Bowl 56 location. He was a primary reason why Cincinnati jetted to LA this week for the big game. He caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season as one of Joe Burrow’s main targets.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys
Parsons was the overwhelming favorite for the award, and the unanimous vote confirmed it. He made an immediate impact on Dallas’ defense and never stopped dominating. He finished the season with 13 sacks, 64 solo tackles, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed.
Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
Burrow returned from an ACL tear to lead Cincinnati to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. He, like Chase, accepted the award from the Bengals’ SoCal HQ. Burrow threw for 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions and led the NFL with 8.9 yards per attempt and a 70.4 completion percentage.
Joey Comeback. 🙌
Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, Titans
Vrabel was voted top coach for guiding Tennessee to a 12-5 record, tied for best in the AFC with the Chiefs, despite not having star running back Derrick Henry for a majority of the season because of injury. The Titans still ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing offense, to go with a second-place ranking in rushing defense. Tennessee also allowed the sixth-fewest points in the league.
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Andrew Whitworth, OT, Rams
Whitworth was honored for outstanding community service. Per NFL.com, he formed Big Whit Homes for L.A. Families, assisted in Californians moving into affordable housing, donated money to repair houses in his native Louisiana, and provided direct assistance to people in need through nonprofits in Los Angeles.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn, DC, Cowboys
Quinn, aided greatly by Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and playmaking cornerback Trevon Diggs, led Dallas to a seventh-place finish in scoring defense despite finishing 19th in yards allowed. Quinn’s defense led the league with 34 takeaways.
Fantasy Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
Kupp helped fantasy players win loads of games and cash in 2021 (see OPOY).
FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers, and Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Brady receives more hardware on his way out (for now) of football. He led the league with 485 completions, 719 attempts, 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his second pro season.
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Matthew Slater, ST, Patriots
Celebration of the Year: Christian Wilkins, DL, Dolphins
Wilkins was recognized for his rendition of the Worm dance.
Moment of the Year: Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
Tucker was honored for his NFL-record 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions.