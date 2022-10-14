Aaron Rodgers ‘surprised’ by charges from Davante Adams shove

Aaron Rodgers was surprised at what happened with his former teammate, Davante Adams.

Monday night, after Adams and Hunter Renfrow got tangled up on the Raiders’ final play against the Chiefs and fell to 1-4, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room.

“I was surprised. I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game,” Rodgers said on Wednesday, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I haven’t seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised.”

Wood asked if he was more surprised that Adams shoved the cameraman, or that the wideout was charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident.

“More the charge,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay from 2014 through 2021; Adams made the last five consecutive Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro the last two seasons. Adams was franchise tagged by the Packers this past offseason, and instead of agreeing to a long-term deal with Green Bay the two sides worked out a trade to Las Vegas, where Adams immediately signed a five-year deal worth over $140 million.

Aaron Rodgers was surprised about the incident in which Davante Adams shoved a cameraman in Kansas City. Getty Images

Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground on Monday night. ESPN

The cameraman who Adams shoved is Park Zebley, a 20-year-old college student at University of Missouri-Kansas City, who was on his first day on the job.

Earlier this week, Zebley’s attorney, Dan Curry of the law firm Brown & Curry, told The Post that Zebley was tasked with carrying equipment for a camera operator on a local production crew.

Curry said Zebley “suffered some concussion symptoms. He was nauseous immediately after the incident and he has some pain that he’s still dealing with today.”

The attorney said that they were gathering information as far as what the next steps would be.

The Raiders have a bye this week, and the NFL has not yet ruled on whether Adams will receive a suspension for the incident.