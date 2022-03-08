Aaron Rodgers signing new deal to stay with Packers

Aaron Rodgers is running it back in Green Bay, agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Packers.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP had been noncommittal this offseason as to whether he would return to the Packers, seek a trade or retire. Pat McAfee and NFL Network reported that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed on the contract extension.

NFL Network reported the deal was four years and $200 million. However, McAfee — a Rodgers confidant — disputed that number in a follow-up tweet. Fox Sports reported that the contract is worth $50 million a season, though did not specify the length of the deal.

Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers. AP

The contract for the 38-year-old Rodgers had been set to expire after the 2022-23 season. Rodgers and the Packers went 13-4 last season, earning the top seed and a playoff bye in the NFC.

However, they were upset at home by the San Francisco 49ers, losing 13-10 in a game in which Rodgers threw for 225 yards and no touchdowns.