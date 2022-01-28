Aaron Rodgers sells California home amid uncertain Packers future

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made any statement on his future in Green Bay, but it appears his offseason home will be changing.

According to a report from the New York Post, Rodgers sold his San Diego home for $5.13 million. The Post reported the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was his offseason home.

MORE: Could Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson be 2022 options with Ben Roethlisberger gone?

The report said the house went up for sale on Oct. 13 and the sale closed on Nov. 29. The Post reported that his home is a 5,800-square-foot home complete with a wine cellar, movie theater, private entrace, pool, spa and game room.

According to Spotrac, Rodgers has earned nearly $264 million in his career as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers claims people rooted against Packers because of his vaccination status, strives to be ‘unapologetically myself’

There has been plenty of speculation as to Rodgers’ future as a member of the Packers after his team’s NFC divisional round loss to the 49ers. During the previous offseason, Rodgers held out from the Packers as he awaited improved status within the team, wanting to have more of a say in the things that affected his team. He revealed he even considered retiring.

Rumors of another potential exit have emerged again after he said he would take time this offseason to evaluate his future in the league.

MORE: Why did the Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett?

The Broncos remain one of the leading contenders to land the future Hall of Fame quarterback, particularly after they landed his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, to be the team’s head coach.