Aaron Rodgers’ ‘scapegoats’ allegedly frustrated with Packers QB

The finger-pointing in Green Bay began long before the Packers dropped to 3-6 on the season, and it seems some of those shouldering the blame aren’t particularly pleased with a certain quarterback.

A report Wednesday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates there appears to be growing discord within Green Bay stemming from the notion “that some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats” for the team’s struggles. Though Aaron Rodgers famously called out the receiving corps in the offseason, it “isn’t sitting well with some” given the league’s reigning MVP was absent during OTAs.

Fowler added there’s also “frustration over the defense, particularly on the back end, where communication and game plan issues have persisted.”

The Packers, who have long been a playoff contender with Rodgers at the helm, have spiraled in recent weeks, dropping five straight games, including a 15-9 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Some of Aaron Rodgers teammates are growing frustrated over being considered “scapegoats.” NY Post composite

Rodgers threw three interceptions in Sunday’s contest, two of which were in the end zone. So far this season, he’s thrown 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

As the losses have continued to pile up, Rodgers hasn’t minced words about the mistake-prone performances of his teammates, suggesting they be benched.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said during an October appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball against the Lions on Nov. 6, 2022. Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to take a snap against the Bills on Oct. 30, 2022. Getty Images

With former coach Mike McCarthy returning to Green Bay on Sunday, when his Cowboys play the Packers, Rodgers remains hopeful the team can find a way to right the ship.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates, and I hope we just dig deep and find a way,” Rodgers told reporters Sunday, per ESPN. “We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that. We have two games at home. We’ve got to go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”

Days after hosting Dallas, Green Bay will face Tennessee in a primetime “Thursday Night Football” showdown.