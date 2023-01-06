Aaron Rodgers rumored to be dating Bucks heiress Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is winning on and off the field.

The Packers quarterback is rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. A source told Sportsgossip.com that the relationship between Rodgers and Edens, who’ve been friends for years, turned romantic a few months after things fizzled out between him and Blu Of Earth.

Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, have not yet addressed the dating buzz. The model, who graduated from Princeton in 2018, reportedly attended Green Bay’s 41-17 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The outlet shared a screen grab of Edens posing in Packers gear.

(L-R) Packers receiver Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a Lakers-Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 2, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rodgers and Edens have been photographed on a number of occasions sitting courtside at Bucks games. They most recently were spotted together at a Lakers-Bucks game in December at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where Edens was pictured sitting in between Rodgers and Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Rodgers has been friendly with the Edens family for years, as he’s a well-known Bucks fan and a beloved star athlete in Wisconsin.

The reigning two-time NFL MVP purchased a one-percent stake in the Bucks in 2018.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Rodgers made headlines for a number of romances throughout 2022. In April, the quarterback and his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, called it quits after he announced the engagement in February 2021.

Rodgers was also linked to Blu, the host of the “DeJa Blu” podcast, over the summer.

Prior to his relationship with Woodley, Rodgers dated former NASCAR star Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

Mallory Edens attends Michael Rubin’s MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Mallory Edens in Greece in August 2020.

Mallory Edens and her father, Bucks owner Wes Edens, celebrate with Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee won the NBA Finals in July 2021.



Advertisement Mallory Edens in Los Angeles, California in October 2019.

Mallory Edens at a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in December 2019.



Advertisement

The Packers, who have won four straight, can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday when they host the Lions in their regular-season finale.