Aaron Rodgers reveals intention to play for Jets on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Aaron Rodgers appeared Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” amid the ongoing frenzy surrounding his football future.

Green Bay’s quarterback, who has long been speculated to be nearing a Packers divorce and a new union with the Jets, elaborated on how his intentions are to play for New York – but that the teams need to decide on compensation.





Aaron Rodgers appears on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The Pat McAfee Show





Aaron Rodgers appears on “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 15, 2023. YouTube

It’s been a wild offseason for Rodgers, who is coming off of a disappointing 18th season in Green Bay, where the Packers finished the year at 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Though Rodgers, 39, did not make an immediate decision about his future, he vowed in January not to hold the Packers “hostage” as he contemplated the next steps of his life.

Then, in February, the former Super Bowl champion embarked on a four-day darkness retreat.





Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following a Packers loss in January 2023. Getty Images

Rodgers told McAfee prior to his time in isolation how he was hoping to “have a better sense of where I’m at in my life” overall.

Upon concluding the retreat, Rodgers spoke about the experience on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” revealing how he envisioned life in retirement and what it would be like if he continued playing.

“My life and my happiness is directly connected to how I feel about football and it gave me such a deep calm about how I feel about the decision,” Rodgers said.





Aaron Rodgers attends a celebrity flag football event in Orange County, Calif., on March 11, 2023. Getty Images

Follow the Jets’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers with the Post’s live coverage of the latest news and analysis.

The Jets’ pursuit of Rodgers intensified this month, with members of the team, including owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh, traveling to Malibu to speak with the quarterback.

The team’s push for Rodgers continued Tuesday, when the Jets agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of the quarterback’s top targets in Green Bay.