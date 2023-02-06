Aaron Rodgers reacts to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch

Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side.

When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.”





Aaron Rodgers participates in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 4, 2023. Getty Images





Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers in September 2021. Getty Images

Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders last March, with the receiver signing a five-year, $141.25 million contract. The move to Las Vegas reunited Adams with his former Fresno State teammate and friend, quarterback Derek Carr, whose time with the Raiders is all but up following the 2022 regular season.

Last week, the 30-year-old Adams was asked by a fan, “which neighborhood is @AaronRodgers12 moving to,” to which the receiver replied on Twitter, “Mine.” Adams also tweeted Saturday night, “House shopping is fun…”





Davante Adams in action for the Las Vegas Raiders in January 2023. Getty Images

Rodgers, who has spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Packers, has been at the center of trade rumors in recent weeks. Although the Jets have emerged as a potential landing spot after the hiring of Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, Raiders fans have made their intentions loud and clear.

“Just going to say the predominant team we hear as we’re walking is Raiders,” Rodgers told CBS Sports during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “… A lot of ‘Davante [Adams] misses you’ comments. We’re having some fun with it.”

Adams was also asked about his recruiting efforts for Rodgers during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.





Davante Adams takes part in the 2023 Pro Bowl on Feb. 5, 2023. Getty Images

“That’s my guy obviously. Wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens,” Adams said.

When pressed by NFL Network about his best recruiting pitch, the wideout said: “I’m here [in Las Vegas].”