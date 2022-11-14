Aaron Rodgers on what prompted sideline eruption in Packers’ win

Emotions were running high during Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys, with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers appearing to vent his frustrations toward head coach Matt LaFleur after a late fourth-quarter series.

Although the Packers pulled off the 31-28 overtime win against the Cowboys — Green Bay’s first victory in six games — the question on everyone’s mind postgame was what prompted Rodgers’ sideline outburst?

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said of the source of his frustration.

“I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation. And also felt like it was two minutes, so I was going to be calling those, and I was in a pretty good rhythm. Obviously, I didn’t have a ton of attempts tonight, but felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to tonight. So I wanted a chance to go win the game.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, following Green Bay’s win over Dallas. YouTube

The series in question included two run plays and a pass on a third-and-1 that fell incomplete. Green Bay punted the ball with 22 seconds remaining in regulation.

Upon entering overtime at 28-28, the Cowboys received the ball first but failed to convert on a fourth down. The Packers then took the opportunity to put the game away by setting up a 28-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. Rodgers completed 14 of 20 attempts in Sunday’s game, throwing for 224 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It’s been a challenging season in Green Bay, which saw the Packers drop five straight games, including a 15-9 loss to the rival Lions last week.

The Packers won’t have much time to savor Sunday’s victory as they’re set to host the Titans on “Thursday Night Football” this week.