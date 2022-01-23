The Hamden Journal

Aaron Rodgers ‘numb’ after playoff loss to 49ers with Packers future again in question

The Packers lost 13-10 to the 49ers on a walk-off field goal in the NFC divisional round Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Almost immediately afterward, questions were being raised again about the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers (20-for-29 passing, 225 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions) told reporters he was “numb” from the loss, which dropped him to 0-4 all time vs. the Niners in the playoffs.

As to be expected, Rodgers said he would take time in the offseason to evaluate everything and have conversations with people before making a decision prior to the start of free agency.

What stood out in particular in Rodgers’ comments was his assessment of the Packers moving forward. He said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

But Rodgers also acknowledged that the team will likely look different next season as the Packers have just $44 million in cap space, second-lowest in the NFL behind the Saints.

Among those Rodgers will talk to about his future and the direction of the Packers is general manager Brian Gutekunst. Rodgers said postgame that their relationship had improved. Before any of those conversations occur, however, Rodgers will first process the loss.

