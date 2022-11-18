Aaron Rodgers’ miserable night puts Packers season on the brink

Aaron Rodgers is taking responsibility for the Packers’ loss Thursday night, as an already miserable season hit a new low.

Green Bay laid an egg on “Thursday Night Football,” suffering a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans that dropped its record to 4-7. Rodgers, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, did not mince words after the game, admitting he needed to play better.

“I’ve got to throw the ball better than I did tonight,” Rodgers told reporters. “Not a lot of margin for error for us and definitely not against a team that gives you some opportunities. We’ve got to have those plays.”

Rodgers missed a number of throws throughout the game, notably in the fourth quarter. With just under ten minutes left and facing a third down, Rodgers had Sammy Watkins wide open on a crossing route in the middle of the field, but sailed the throw, forcing Green Bay to punt.

On the next drive, Rodgers had Allen Lazard streaking open toward the left sideline on third down, but airmailed another throw, forcing a fourth down attempt. He targeted Lazard again on that play, but there appeared to be a miscommunication, and the Packers turned the ball over on downs.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass Thursday night Getty Images

Asked if his thumb injury had anything to do with the missed throws, Rodgers pushed back a bit.

“I couldn’t tell you [or] point to one thing,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going to make excuses about my thumb. It’s been the same since New York. I don’t know. I’ve got to go back and look at it.

“I felt like fundamentally I was in a good spot. I just didn’t have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way. I threw a lot of kind of wobblers tonight. There was some wind. Just missed a few throws I should have had. Definitely the one to Sammy and the one to Allen.”

Aaron Rodgers Getty Images

The Packers were coming off an inspiring overtime win over the Cowboys in Week 10, with some thinking that it might have been a turning point in the season. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson broke out with three touchdowns in that game, and the Green Bay passing offense looked better than it had all season. Watson had both touchdowns on Thursday night, but they were his only receptions of the game.

But on Thursday night, the team seemed to revert back to its early season struggles. The Packers are now five games back in the NFC North, and could fall into a tie for last place in the division if both the Bears and Lions win this weekend.