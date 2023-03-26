Aaron Rodgers’ interest shows Jets’ metamorphosis

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is loving Gang Green’s progress — especially with their chances of getting Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh reminisced with NFL Network’s Judy Battista on Sunday about the Jets’ evolution since the head coach arrived in New York in 2021.

“Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come,” Saleh said.

The Jets emerged as having one of the best defenses in the league last season but couldn’t find the right quarterback to lead their offense, which led to their 7-10 record.

Saleh reflected on the Jets’ growth after transforming Gang Green’s defense to one of the best in the league. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Gang Green has been trying to officially land the disgruntled 39-year-old quarterback while being stuck in trade limbo since the start of free agency.

The negotiations have seemingly stalled since Jets brass is unsure whether it wants to include next month’s No. 13-overall pick for a Rodgers rental that may only last a year or two.

Robert Saleh is proud of the Jets becoming a potential landing destination for Rodgers. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Rodgers even said on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month that he “intends” to play for the Jets, but trade compensation is the only thing stopping him from landing in New York.

“I haven’t been holding anything up. At this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in. It is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture,” Rodgers said.





Rodgers said he “intends” to join the Jets next season. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Gang Green has enticed Rodgers by following the quarterback’s “wish list” through signing his biggest weapon on the Packers last season — Allen Lazard.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson and Saleh even visited the quarterback in Malibu, Calif. in an effort to woo him.

Despite his age, Rodgers said he still has more gas left in the tank.

“I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point,” he said.