Aaron Rodgers’ interception stuns Peyton and Eli Manning on ‘MNF’

An Aaron Rodgers interception appeared to unsettle Peyton and Eli Manning during Monday’s edition of the “Manningcast.”

With the Packers up by three against the Rams in the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup, Rodgers attempted a deep pass to Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard. As Peyton offered commentary on what was anticipated to be a direct hit to Lazard, the league’s reigning MVP was intercepted by Rams safety Taylor Rapp instead, shocking the Manning siblings in the process.

“Oh no,” Eli said, to which Peyton added, “That was not what I was expecting, E.”

Peyton Manning (top left) and Eli Manning (bottom left) react to Aaron Rodgers’ interception on Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter/ESPN

Eli went on to call Rodgers’ shot “a rare miss” while Peyton elaborated on what transpired on the field.

“It was the old drag wheel, Lazard came from the other side, he’s going to wheel up the left sideline,” Peyton said. “He’s going to run a little drag route and then he wheels up the left sideline, Aaron’s going to boot away, he’s got him, he’s got to put it on him.”

Eli then added, “He just overthrew him a little bit.”

Despite the first-quarter miscue, Rodgers went on to complete 22 of 30 attempts for 229 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 24-12 win over Los Angeles. The Packers’ latest victory also helped to keep their playoff hopes alive at 6-8.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw against the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on during a game against the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022.



With three regular-season games remaining against the Dolphins, Vikings and Lions, the latter of the two being divisional opponents, Rodgers knows he and the Packers have their work cut out for them.

“I mean, they’re all good football teams,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “Miami’s playing for the playoffs. Minnesota’s obviously division winners and coming off a big win. Detroit’s won, what, six out of seven; they’re playing really well. So it’s going to be three difficult games. Two of them are at home against dome teams. It’ll be January for those two. We’ve notoriously been pretty good in those games over the years.”

As for the Rams, Monday’s loss officially put the reigning Super Bowl champs out of playoff contention.