Aaron Rodgers ‘hype man’ for Serena Williams’ comeback

Aaron Rodgers has added a new title to his resume: Serena Williams’ official hype man.

The Packers quarterback, 38, praised Williams, 40, on Thursday in a new video, where the tennis superstar opened up about her comeback.

“I am backstage at a Bitcoin conference in Miami with Aaron Rodgers,” Williams said in a clip posted to her Instagram Story, where Rodgers referred to her as the “GOAT.”

The Packers quarterback called Williams the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time Instagram/Serena Williams

“We’ve been talking about my comeback and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon,” she continued.

Rodgers, who proudly proclaimed himself to be Williams’ “hype man,” then did a second take when the 23-time Grand Slam champ said Wimbledon, and not the US Open.

“What about the US Open?” Rodgers asked, to which Williams replied, “Wimbledon’s before the US Open.”

Rodgers then said with a smile, “She’s back.”

Williams plays during her first-round match at Wimbledon in June 2021 PA Images via Getty Images

Williams has not played since Wimbledon last year, when she suffered an injury in her first-round match.

Wimbledon gets underway in June, with the US Open slated for later this summer.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is having an eventful offseason himself. After contemplating whether or not he would play another year in the NFL, the reigning league MVP confirmed his return for 2022, agreeing to a massive contract extension with the Packers.

The deal is reportedly worth $150 million over three years.