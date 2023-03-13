Aaron Rodgers holding Packers, Jets ‘hostage’

The Aaron Rodgers “will they, won’t they” trade saga is being held up by one person: Aaron Rodgers.

The 39-year-old quarterback appears to have not yet signed off on a Packers trade to the Jets, despite both sides wanting the deal to happen – with one NFL insider describing the situation as “holding the Packers hostage.”

“[The Packers have] made it pretty clear they’re moving on to Jordan Love,” tweeted Andrew Brandt, a former Packers executive who currently writes for Sports Illustrated. “Whether they trade him (or he retires) now or later, no impact for them. It seems they’ve prepared, financially and emotionally, for this, whenever it happens.”

It’s a particularly ironic situation due to the fact that two months ago, Rodgers – in his own words – said he would not do exactly what he is doing right now.

“I’m not going to hold them hostage,” Rodgers said of the Packers when asked about his offseason plans after Green Bay lost to the Lions in Week 18, ending their playoff hopes.

“I understand we’re still in January, March is free agency. Just need some time, like I said, to get the emotion out of it and figure out what’s best.”

Follow the Post’s NFL Free Agency live coverage

That was on January 8. It’s now March 13, and the “legal tampering” period of 2023 NFL free agency is officially open.

And yet, no decision.

Not only is he keeping the Packers “hostage,” as the team can officially agree to terms with free agents and needs to know what their salary cap and team building situation is, but the Jets are hamstrung, as well.





Aaron Rodgers Getty Images

All signs point to Gang Green and owner Woody Johnson being ready to make a deal right now – but if they don’t land Rodgers, they’d need to pivot to Jimmy Garoppolo or another option under center.

Every minute that ticks by in free agency is another minute that the Raiders, Texans, or another NFL team could swoop in and sign Garoppolo – taking their Plan B off the table.

And yet, the brain trusts in New York and Green Bay still have no answer from the Packers’ mercurial quarterback.

If they thought looking to Rodgers’ friends may be a good way to figure out what’s going through his head, they’d be mistaken.

“I have no answers for you,” Pat McAfee, Rodgers’ friend and weekly interviewer, said in the opening to his show on Monday. “I got no idea what the hell is going on.”