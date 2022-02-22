Aaron Rodgers fans think Shailene Woodley is still around

Shailene Woodley was a topic of conversation Tuesday during Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” but was the “Divergent” actress actually with the Packers quarterback as the interview took place?

That seems to be the new theory floating around Twitter, with internet sleuths suspecting they heard a woman’s laugh in the background as Rodgers spoke to McAfee. In fact, Troy Hughes of 105.3 The Fan actually shared a previous clip of Woodley cracking up on “The Tonight Show” before replaying the giggle in question.

Beyond Hughes, other Twitter users pointed out the laughing similarities as well.

“Woman laughing the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley?” one fan wrote while another asked, “Did anybody else hear shailene woodley laughing in the background on the @patmcafeeshow?”

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, have been at the center of recent breakup reports after confirming their engagement last February. Hours before the quarterback’s conversation with McAfee, he expressed gratitude for Woodley and his Packers teammates in a lengthy Instagram post.

Aaron Rodgers expressed gratitude Monday for Shailene Woodley Instagram/Aaron Rodgers

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” the reigning NFL MVP wrote.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made,” he later added.

Rodgers addressed the message Tuesday on McAfee’s show, noting there was nothing cryptic about his words of “gratitude.” He then elaborated about recently wrapping an intense 12-day cleanse.

Elsewhere during the interview, Rodgers appeared to hint that he and Woodley are still an item.

“When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus,” he said, “and it changes your perspective because you’re able to not look at work as, like, a refuge.”

Prior to his romance with Woodley, Rodgers had dated Danica Patrick following his 2017 split from Olivia Munn.