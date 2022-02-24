Aaron Rodgers decision on his NFL future coming ‘soon’

Aaron Rodgers’ decision about whether or not he’ll return for an 18th NFL season could come sooner rather than later.

The reigning NFL MVP quarterback will inform the Packers of his future plans “soon,” according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Those plans could include retirement, finishing the last year of his contract in Green Bay, or taking his talents to another team.

Rodgers reportedly has the attention of multiple teams with offers on the table, but first, Green Bay would have to agree to a trade, Russini added Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

The news came one day after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that he never promised to trade Rodgers after the 2021 season and declined to share whether he’d honor a trade request.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has yet to reveal his next move but has said “it won’t be long” until he informs the Packers so that the team can prepare for the next season.

A decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future is reportedly coming “soon” Getty Images

After Green Bay’s early exit from the postseason — in a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers — Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” that he will decide by the end of February or early March on his plans for the 2022 season.

Rodgers, who turned 38 in December, has said he does not want to play for a rebuilding team. Teams can officially begin making trades on March 16, when the new league year begins.

The Packers are reportedly willing to spend a hefty price to retain the four-time NFL MVP, who has spent his entire 17-year career in Green Bay since the team drafted him in 2005.

Rodgers walks off Lambeau Field in Jan. 2022, after the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers Getty Images

On Thursday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by turning a portion of Aaron Jones’ 2022 salary into a signing bonus and adding two voidable years to his deal.

Rodgers has seemingly enjoyed the constant chatter about his future, and even teased fans about his impending decision during Tuesday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Let me put this disclaimer out right now … there will be no news today and no decision on my future,” Rodgers said, before shifting the focus to his intense 12-day Panchakarma cleanse he completed Monday.

Rodgers — who threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions in 16 starts last season — has said he can still play at a high level.

Despite winning back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022, Rodgers has been widely criticized for Green Bay’s postseason reputation. The quarterback led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in the 2010-11 season and hasn’t made a title game appearance since.