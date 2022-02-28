Aaron Rodgers curiously missing from Packers’ London photo

Here comes Aaron Rodgers, doo da doo doo. Well, maybe not.

The Packers announced they will play one of their games in London during the 2022 regular season. In the customary Abbey Road photoshop accompanying the news, Green Bay did not include quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The photo featured coach Matt LaFleur, left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones and pass rusher Rashan Gary.

Rodgers has thus far been noncommittal about whether he will play for the Packers next season, request a trade or retire.

Nonetheless, the breadcrumbs have been pointing to a Rodgers returning to Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers’ photo announcing a game in London did not include Aaron Rodgers. Packers / Twitter

The Packers brought back Tom Clements, who was their quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2014. Clements had a strong relationship with Rodgers, and it seems unlikely from the outside that the Packers would bring him back at this juncture unless it was at Rodgers’ behest.

Green Bay has also worked on getting out of their salary cap kerfuffle. They’ve restructured the contracts of defensive lineman Kenny Clark, Jones and Bakhtiari. In doing so, the Packers have cleared about half the money needed to get under the cap for next year.

With the new NFL TV deal beginning in 2022, the salary cap should rise considerably the following season, which can help the Packers absorb some of the proverbial kicking the can down the road that they’re doing with these moves.

Aaron Rodgers has not disclosed whether he will retire, request a trade or stay with the Packers. Getty Images

An additional looming question is whether the Packers reach a longterm contract with star wide receiver Davante Adams, or apply the franchise tag for the 2022 season.

However, even without Rodgers in the London photo, all signs are pointing to at least one more season for him in the green and gold once the dust has settled on the Packers’ offseason maneuvering.