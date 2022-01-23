Aaron Rodgers’ career may have just ended in shocking thud

The end.

That’s what Saturday night looked, felt and sounded like at Lambeau Field.

It was definitely the end of a Packers season that looked like it had potential to end in the Super Bowl a few weeks from now.

Of much greater magnitude, though, the night very possibly marked the end for Aaron Rodgers.

This postseason was always going to be about legacy for the Packers quarterback, whose pedestrian playoff numbers have never been commensurate with his remarkable personal accomplishments, nor is the one Super Bowl ring he owns.

The Packers’ stunning 13-10 loss to the 49ers on the final play of this NFC divisional playoff game on a frigid and tense night put an abrupt end to Green Bay’s season and put the spotlight on the 38-year-old Rodgers’ future.

A year ago, after Rodgers and the Packers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFC Championship and Rodgers was asked about his future, he famously called it “a beautiful mystery,’’ igniting all sorts of speculation that bled into the entire offseason.

After the loss to the 49ers, against whom he and the Packers offense managed only three points after scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, when Rodgers was asked about his future, he became very introspective and acknowledged that he might very well be finished.

Aaron Rodgers USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers said he felt a “little numb’’ at the loss, adding, “I didn’t think it was going to end like this.’’

Asked how he would describe his future after Saturday’s loss, Rodgers said, “I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and take some time away. It’s fresh right now, a little shocking for sure. I thought we had a Super Bowl-caliber team. I haven’t really let the moment really sink in yet.’’

Rodgers, who finished the game 20-of-29 for 225 yards and no touchdowns, was done in by one of the worst special teams performances in postseason history.

The Packers had a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the first half that could have given them a 10-0 halftime lead blocked. They, too, had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown, tying the game at 10-10 with 4:41 remaining.

Still, though, Rodgers and the Packers got the ball back on their own 29-yard line with 4:36 remaining in a tie game. These are moments made for superstar quarterbacks like Rodgers. But he and the Green Bay offense went three-and-out, with Rodgers missing receiver Allen Lazard with a third-down pass he’ll forever want back.

That gave the ball to maligned San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 3:20 remaining and he would drive the 49ers into field goal range for Robbie Gould to finish Rodgers and the Packers off with a 45-yard dagger-through-the-heart game-winner as the clock bled to :00.

The great Aaron Rodgers, who’s now 0-4 in his career against the 49ers in the playoffs, lost to Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s going to take a lot longer for Packers fans to digest that than the brats they consumed in the pregame tailgates.

Asked how much personal responsibility he takes out of this loss, Rodgers, to his credit, didn’t run and hide. He took full accountability.

Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Arik Armstead during the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the 49ers. Getty Images

“A lot,’’ he said. “I didn’t have a great night. I definitely take my fair share of blame.’’

As Rodgers was peppered after the game with questions about his future, he spoke very much like someone who was saying “goodbye’’ to the place he’s called home for the past 17 NFL seasons.

He spoke a lot about the eventual changes that are certain to take place on the Green Bay roster, saying, “This thing is definitely going to look different moving forward. There a lot of decisions to come in the next couple months.’’

Then came this telling statement: “I don’t want to be a part a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.’’

When he was asked what he believes his legacy is if this is it for him, this is when Rodgers sounded like this was an exit interview.

“It’s raw right now,’’ he said. “But I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish here, deeply thankful for so many years here and all the incredible teammates and coaches I’ve had. Man, so much gratitude for this city and this organization, such a long career here.’’

In his next breath, though, Rodgers left the door ajar for more.

“I still super-competitive,’’ he said. “I still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision. A lot of people feeling shock. We didn’t expect this. But that’s life sometimes. Just got to keep on moving on.’’

The question that will linger until it doesn’t is this: Will Rodgers be moving on from a brilliant football career that feels like it left some valuables on the table?