Aaron Rodgers believes ‘in healing’ following family feud

Could a reconciliation between Aaron Rodgers and his estranged family be possible sometime in the future?

It certainly seems that way following the Packers quarterback’s wide-ranging interview Wednesday on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” where he expressed there’s “no bitterness” in his heart.

“I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point,” Rodgers said. “But, it’s a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right, is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.”

Rodgers’ mysterious rift with his family became an unexpected storyline on “The Bachelorette” in 2016, when his younger brother Jordan competed for the affections of star JoJo Fletcher, who has since become his wife.

Aaron Rodgers spoke Wednesday on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” in a wide-ranging interview. YouTube

Less than a year later, Rodgers’ father Ed cryptically told The New York Times, “Fame can change things.”

Rodgers, who is gearing up for his 18th NFL season, added Wednesday on Marcus’ show, “The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future.

“But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it’s gonna look like, when time is gonna come.”

Rodgers spoke about reuniting with his parents in 2018 for his birthday. Earlier this year, however, ESPN reported that the 38-year-old quarterback “hasn’t spoken to his parents or his two brothers in several years, for reasons he has declined to disclose.”

During Jordan Rodgers’ appearance on “The Bachelorette” in 2016, a rift regarding Aaron Rodgers and his family became a storyline. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The league’s reigning MVP expressed Wednesday that he harbors “no resentment.”

“I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment,” Rodgers said. “I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

Rodgers has been candid about his wellness journey in recent years, also telling Marcus Wednesday that ayahuasca — also regarded as a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT — helped him “unconditionally love myself.”

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said.

“That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself.”

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for his 18th NFL season with the Packers. Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating Blu of the “DeJa Blu” podcast. Instagram

Leading up to the podcast’s release, Rodgers posted a preview Tuesday on Instagram, which caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend, Blu.

“Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves,” she wrote in the comments.

Rodgers has been linked to Blu, who hosts the “DeJa Blu” podcast, since June. He was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, with the couple calling it quits for good in April.

Prior to his romance with Woodley, he dated NASCAR star Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.