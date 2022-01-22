The colder the better.

That’s the mantra of the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of their NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, where the temperatures are forecast to plummet into single digits during the game.

Earlier this week, Rodgers somewhat trolled 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He speculated the frigid temperatures might have an adverse effect on Garoppolo, who is dealing with injuries to his right hand and throwing shoulder.

Rodgers and the Packers (13-4), of course, thrive on the home-field advantage of the cold against warmer-weather teams such as the 49ers (11-7).

According to Pro Football Reference, in kickoff temperatures of 32 degrees or below, Rodgers has a 28-8 career record and is 6-3 in the postseason. Conversely, Garoppolo, who has 68 career starts, has never played in a game with the temperature below 40 degrees.

Aaron Rodgers AP

“It’s a tough environment to play in and if you’re able to adapt to those elements then you’re going to have the leg up on your opponent,’’ Packers receiver Allen Lazard said.

“Hey, it’s football, you can’t really use the cold as an excuse,’’ 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “You’ve just got to go out there and perform at a high level. I think it’s just going to be really fun. It’s just a little bit more adversity for us to try to battle through.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed his players this week about the cold and told them dealing with it is about mindset.

“It’s not about getting used to it, it’s about going out and doing it for three-and-a-half hours and getting your mind set that I can do this for three-and-a-half hours and focus on the game,’’ Shanahan said. “The weather is cold out there, but that’s no reason to affect a game. Wind is a much bigger factor. Rain is a bigger factor.’’

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said his team’s experience playing in the cold can’t do anything but help it.

“We’re lucky because we have a veteran group that has been here for so long and guys that have played [in the cold],” Hackett said. “I mean you look at Aaron, he’s been in so many cold games. [Receiver] Davante [Adams], he’s been in a bunch of cold games. I think some other things kind of affect [an offense] a little more — like wind and rain and snow and things like that. It’s just about how much you can handle how cold it’s going to be. And I think we’ve got guys that can handle it and actually embrace it.”