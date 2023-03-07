Aaron Rodgers and Jets ‘had conversations’ as decision looms

It seems the lines of communication between the Jets and Aaron Rodgers are opening up.

That’s according to Trey Wingo, a former “NFL Live” host for ESPN, who alleged on Twitter shortly after midnight that both parties “had conversations today.”

“While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY,” Wingo added of the longtime Packers quarterback, who has been the subject of trade rumors since the offseason began.

Although NFL free agency doesn’t officially open until March 15, The Post’s Brian Costello noted Tuesday morning of Wingo’s message that it “would mean GB [Green Bay] gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers or it would be tampering.”





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw against the Lions in January 2023. Getty Images

Rodgers, who wrapped his 18th season with the Packers in January following a disappointing 8-9 campaign, has been heavily linked to the Jets, with the organization already engaging in preliminary discussions with Green Bay should the quarterback become available via trade.

The four-time MVP, 39, recently emerged from a four-day darkness retreat, where he envisioned both retirement and what life could potentially look like if he continues to play.

“I finished those two days with deep love and admiration and blessings in a retired life of fulfilling all the needs that I have and spending time with the people that I love,” Rodgers said on a recent installment of the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.”





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field following a win over the Saints in September 2020. Getty Images





Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“And also going back and playing. Not playing out of spite or to prove something to someone or for the money but playing because I fell in love with this game when I was 6 years old.”

As of last week, however, Rodgers had not relayed his intentions to Green Bay regarding future plans.

“Obviously, free agency is coming up here [March 15], and that’s an important part of what we’re doing, so it would be nice to have some answers before that,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Should Rodgers and the Packers part ways, Green Bay believes they’re in good hands with 24-year-old quarterback Jordan Love, whom the team drafted 26th overall in 2020.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said of Love. “He needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression.”

Rodgers appears to be at the top of the Jets’ list in their search for a veteran quarterback following Zach Wilson’s continued struggles in his second season.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also met with the Jets, but instead signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints on Monday.