Aaron Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday in Harrison, N.J..

Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis.

Red Bulls defender John Tolkin, right, tries to keep the ball from Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastiqn Blanco. AP

Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (2-3-6).

The Red Bulls outshot the Timbers 10-6, with three shots on goal to one for the Timbers.

David Bingham had two saves for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union and the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.