Aaron Judge’s two-homer night propels Yankees past Orioles

BALTIMORE — It’s hard to pick who’s on a better run right now, the Yankees or Aaron Judge.

Judge — with chants of “MVP” growing louder by the at-bat, even at Camden Yards — homered twice Tuesday as the Yankees continued their torrid start with a 5-4 win over the Orioles.

The Yankees have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 27-9 for the first time since, you guessed it, 1998.

Judge was a menace throughout the game — his first four-hit game of the season — and was prevented from hitting three homers by the new left-field wall in Baltimore. As it was, he came up with his third multi-home run game of the year.

It was just enough for Aroldis Chapman to not blow it in the ninth, as the struggling closer gave up a run on three straight two-out hits before Cedric Mullins popped out to end it.

Facing right-hander Spenser Watkins, the Yankees got off to another fast start, with DJ LeMahieu getting hit by a pitch.

Aaron Judge belts the first of his two home runs in the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Orioles. USA TODAY Sports

Judge followed with a line drive off the left-field wall, a blast which would have landed well into the seats had the fence not been raised and moved back during the offseason.

The double scored LeMahieu from first, but Judge was thrown out by Austin Hays trying to stretch for a triple.

Judge wouldn’t make the mistake of testing the left-field wall again. The next time he came up, he hit a solo shot to center and added his MLB-best 14th homer of the season two innings later, when he led off the fifth with another home run to center.

But the Orioles were pesky. They tied the game in the second on a two-out, solo homer by Ramon Urias off Jameson Taillon.

And after Judge made it 2-1 with his first homer, Trey Mancini started a two-run rally with a single.

Rougned Odor doubled on a flare to left and Gleyber Torres fumbled a grounder by Urias that scored Mancini. Tyler Nevin followed with a sacrifice fly to put Baltimore ahead, 3-2.

Judge’s big night continued in the fifth with his leadoff homer off Joey Krehbiel.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the sixth, when they loaded the bases with one out against Dillon Tate. LeMahieu’s slow grounder to short drove in Torres to make it 4-3 and brought up Judge again — this time with first base open.

Aaron Judge high fives Giancarlo Stanton after belting a solo home run in the third inning of the Yankees’ win. AP

But the Orioles didn’t walk Judge, and he grounded out to third, leaving the Yankees 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Taillon’s outing ended after Mancini opened the bottom of the sixth with a double, but Michael King came on and struck out three straight: Odor, Urias and Nevin.

The Yankees tacked on a run in the seventh via a two-out double by Josh Donaldson and an error by Urias at short on Torres’ bullet hit right at him that wound up in left.

King provided three perfect innings in relief of Taillon, as his emergence as a top-flight reliever shows no signs of slowing down.

He struck out six before Aroldis Chapman came on in the ninth.

Chapman entered having allowed a run in each of his previous three outings. He gave up a two-out hit to Nevin before pinch-hitter Robinson Chirinos ripped a single up the middle.

With Clay Holmes warming in the bullpen, Chapman allowed a double to left, dropping in front of Joey Gallo. It scored Nevin and sent Chirinos to third.

After a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, the lefty-swinging Mullins popped out to finally end it.