Aaron Judge’s teammates want Yankees return in free agency

At some point over the next few months, Aaron Judge will find out his true value on the open market.

But those who witnessed firsthand his record-breaking season, which came to a familiar end Sunday night against the Astros in the ALCS, believe Judge has earned the boatload of money that’s coming his way — and they hope it’s from the Yankees.

“I think that he bet on himself, on the biggest stage, in the biggest market and did it with ease. He should be rewarded as the highest-paid player in the game,” veteran Anthony Rizzo said late Sunday night as the Yankees said their goodbyes in the clubhouse.

“He’s the new gold standard, in my opinion. It’s all about market timing for the most part, and what better time to go out and hit 62 home runs, hit over .300, play — how he’s not a Gold Glove finalist is beyond me — amazing defense, stole bases when he needed to, gets on, walks more. He’s the total package.”

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo Getty Images

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension before Opening Day, ensuring that he would hit free agency once the offseason came because he was not willing to negotiate during the season. He then went on to break the American League record with 62 home runs while almost pulling off a Triple Crown — he hit .311 (second) with 131 RBIs (first) — to go with a 1.111 OPS.

Now, the 30-year-old outfielder will enter the open market with 30 teams getting a crack at him. If he is going to become the highest-paid player, as Rizzo said he should, the standard has been set by Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract (with the highest average annual value for a position player at $35.5 million) while Max Scherzer earned the highest overall AAV in 2022 at $43.3 million.

“The money he’s brought to this organization, to this franchise, to the game of baseball — I’m sure just the money alone in September of him chasing 62 was enough to easily pay,” Rizzo said. “There’s plenty of money in this game to be spread around. I think for him, whatever he gets is going to be astronomical and he deserves it.”

That much appears to be a given — despite Judge’s struggles in the postseason — but which team will give him the huge contract remains to be seen.

“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for the game, for baseball in general,” Rizzo said. “We’re seeing people jump ship so much that especially with this uniform on, just being a fan, I think the fitting thing would be for him to be doing a press conference and receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title that comes with it.”

Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader Getty Images

Only two current Yankees know what it’s like to land a $300 million-plus contract — Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton. Cole, who is under contract in pinstripes through 2028 (with a player option after 2024) said his advice for Judge was to take his time.

“As far as what the future holds between the negotiations, I’ll just be a supportive friend and reiterate everything he means to us and the support and the talent and the type of player that he is is just so special,” Cole said. “He deserves to enjoy this courting process and he deserves everything that’s coming for him.”

Multiple Yankees echoed those comments and said they hoped Judge would be back, but also admitted it may not be that simple.

“I’d be shocked if he’s not back,” DJ LeMahieu said. “But you just never know how that goes. I feel like he definitely wants to be here. But when it becomes a business, it changes a lot.”

— Additional reporting by Mark W. Sanchez