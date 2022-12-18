Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run ball sold at auction

Aaron’s Judge’s historic season landed him a $360 million contract from the Yankees.

His record-setting 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million after the prized memorabilia was offered by Goldin Auctions in bidding that closed Saturday night.

Cory Youmans, who caught the ball in the left-field seats at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball last month.

Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998 was sold to comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane for $3.05 million, making it the most expensive ball ever.

Judge set the American League record of 62 home runs on Oct. 4 in Texas, surpassing Roger Maris’ 61-year-old mark of 61 in 1961.