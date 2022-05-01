Aaron Judge’s 2 HRs lead Yankees past Royals as win streak hits 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scorching Yankees have dispatched with the JV portion of the schedule for now and head north of the border for another battle with the Blue Jays.

After Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Royals, no team in the majors has a better record than the Yankees.

“It’s early,’’ Aaron Boone said before the latest victory. “It’s a marathon and we have to keep improving and keep working, but record-wise, it’s very encouraging.”

They’ve won nine straight games — and 11 of their last 12 — and the Royals became the third consecutive team the Yankees have swept.

All of that is impressive, but the Yankees figure to get a stiffer test starting Monday in Toronto, when they open a three-game series against the second-place Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge high-fives Giancarlo Stanton after hitting his second solo home run of the day. Getty Images

Given how they came away with their latest victory in a game in which they fell behind by three runs, you can doubt the Yankees at your own peril.

After Luis Severino faltered in the third inning and gave up three runs and a Josh Donaldson error allowed Kansas City to add an unearned run in the fourth, the Yankees made their way back into the game not with offensive firepower, but inch-by-inch.

They scored a pair of runs in the fifth with run-scoring hits by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu and took the lead in the seventh with two more runs, this time without a hit.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch. USA TODAY Sports

Against Dylan Coleman, Kiner-Falefa fouled off six-straight two-strike pitches before drawing a leadoff walk and Anthony Rizzo — pinch-hitting for Kyle Higashioka — was hit by a pitch.

LeMahieu then battled back from an 0-2 count to walk and load the bases for Aaron Judge against Scott Barlow.

Judge, who homered twice, nubbed a check-swing dribbler for the first out that allowed Kiner-Falefa to score and tie the game.

Donaldson grounded to short with the infield in, but Rizzo beat Nicky Lopez’s throw home from short to give the Yankees their first lead.

Anthony Rizzo slides past the tag from Salvador Perez to give the Yankees the lead in the seventh inning. Getty Images

Donaldson and LeMahieu advanced on a wild pitch and Giancarlo Stanton was then walked intentionally to load the bases for Gleyber Torres, who hit into an inning-ending double play.

Lucas Luetge entered the game in the seventh and after consecutive singles to start the inning, he struck out Andrew Benintendi for the first out.

Michael King then came in and got Salvador Perez to ground into a double play to preserve the one-run lead.

Judge, who got the Yankees on the board with a mammoth, 453-foot homer in the first inning, provided an insurance run with another shot in the ninth, his eighth home run of the season.

It helped get Severino off the hook.

Anthony Rizzo high-gives teammates after scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning against the Royals. Getty Images

The right-hander had no issues until Michael A. Taylor opened the bottom of the third with a homer to tie the game.

Severino then loaded the bases with one out to draw a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake before Perez came up.

Severino’s wild pitch with Perez at the plate allowed Lopez to score from third and the Royals to take a 2-1 lead.

With the infield in, Perez grounded to short and Kiner-Falefa made a good throw home to get Whit Merrifield at the plate.

Yankees third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after scoring against the Royals in the fifth inning. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana ripped a double down the right-field line to drive in Benintendi and make it 3-1.

Severino stayed in the game following his 30-pitch third and Donaldson made a wild throw to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cam Gallagher, which allowed Kyle Isbel to score and make it 4-1, Kansas City.

Miguel Andujar started the comeback with one out in the fifth with his first hit of the season. He scored when Kiner-Falefa followed with a double to left. LeMahieu drove in a run with a two-out single to left that drove in Kiner-Falefa.

After Severino left after the fifth, Clarke Schmidt, Luetge and King combined for three scoreless innings before Aroldis Chapman closed it for the save.