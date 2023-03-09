Aaron Judge turned down $415 million Padres contract offer

Aaron Judge turned down a gobsmacking offer from the Padres before opting to remain with the Bronx Bombers.

Judge and the Yankees agreed to a nine-year pact worth $360 million this past December, after Judge slugged 62 home runs en route to the American League record in 2022.

The Padres apparently offered him even more guaranteed money.

Judge’s agent, Page Odle of PSI Sports Management, told The Athletic this week that the slugger had an offer from the Padres upwards of $400 million, with other sources telling the outlet the offer was around $415 million for at least 12 years.

Judge’s Yankees deal gives the slugger more money per season — $40 million compared to $34.6 million — but comes with $55 million less guaranteed than the reported Padres offer.





Odle said that the Padres flew a cadre, including Judge and his agents plus the slugger’s family and their dog, to San Diego on a private jet, where they met with a group including manager Bob Melvin, GM A.J. Preller and owner Peter Seidler.

It is unknowable what kind of deal Judge would be able to garner when his new Yankees contract expires and he is 39 years old — should he even wish to continue playing at that point.

After Judge accepted the American League MVP award this past offseason, he made it clear that he wants to be a part of the Yankees’ 28th World Series title.





“What I want more than anything else is to be on the field when the Yankees celebrate their next championship,” Judge said at the time.

“And there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in that conversation every year. But especially this year.”

Last month at Spring Training, a number of Yankees gushed to The Post’s Joel Sherman about what a great teammate Judge is.





“I don’t recall ever being part of a season where we got together as a team so often and 90 percent of the time there was Judge setting it up, dinners, concerts,” catcher Kyle Higashioka said.

“For me, personally, I can’t think of a better teammate that I’ve had. So that was the big thing to me last year was just off the field how he united us.”