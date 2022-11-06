Aaron Judge supports wife Samantha Bracksieck at NYC Marathon

Aaron Judge proudly supported his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, on Sunday, when she took part in the 2022 New York City Marathon on the first day of MLB free agency.

Joined by pal and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Judge, 30, greeted his wife after she crossed the finish line, where they sweetly embraced.

Bracksieck, who married Judge in Hawaii last December, grinned from ear-to-ear in a series of photographs following the 26.2-mile journey through the boroughs.

Aaron Judge supports wife Samantha Bracksieck during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Giancarlo Stanton (left) joins Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.



High-school sweethearts, Bracksieck has supported Judge throughout much of his MLB career, including the 2022 regular season, when he made history after breaking Roger Maris’ American League home run record.

Leading up to that memorable October day in Arlington, where Judge hit home run No. 62 against the Rangers, Bracksieck had joined Judge’s parents, Patty and Wayne, at several games in hopes of having a front-row seat to history.

Judge later thanked his loved ones for their unyielding support after he smashed his way into the MLB record books.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge share a sweet moment at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Getty Images

“Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor,” Judge said at the time.

Although Judge and the Yankees capped off the regular season with a playoff berth, they were swept in the ALCS by the Astros, who won the World Series on Saturday with a Game 6 victory over the Phillies.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge hold hands after he hits home run No. 62 on Oct. 4, 2022.

The couple, who wed in December 2021, smiled after Aaron Judge’s historic night on Oct. 4, 2022.



With all eyes now on 2023, Yankees brass has made it clear they’d love to retain Judge.

“We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Friday at the team’s end-of-the-season press conference. “The career path he’s currently on is Hall-of-Fame like. [There would be] nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us both on and off the field the way he has thus far.”