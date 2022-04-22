Aaron Judge, stuck on 1 homer, answers on walk-year pressure

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

DETROIT – Aaron Judge has one home run in his first 54 plate appearances this season.

It could be the product of the cold weather, a shortened spring training or – perhaps – the use of humidors to store baseballs (affecting how far they travel in different atmospheric conditions) in all 30 ballparks for the first time this season.

Judge said the lack of power is not related to the pressure of not coming to an agreement on a contract extension before Opening Day.