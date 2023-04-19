Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani with leaping catch at center field wall

Aaron Judge sent a message to Shohei Ohtani that he is also a two-way star.

Judge stretched his glove over the center-field wall to truly rob Ohtani of a home-run to straight-away center field in the first inning Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

He brought the ball back with one hand and then made a juggling barehanded catch before the ball bounced.

The ball jumped off of Ohtani’s bat at 111.5 miles per hour and traveled 411 feet, and the 6-foot-7 Judge needed every inch of his frame plus a well-timed jump to keep it out of Monument Park.

Ohtani homered Tuesday to lead the Angels to a 5-2 win over the Yankees in the opener of the three-game series at the Stadium.

He is baseball’s most unique player because he is a 40-home run slugger who is also pitching to a 0.85 ERA through four starts this season.





Aaron Judge used all of his 6-foot-7 frame to keep Shohei Ohtani’s blast in the park. Amazon Prime





Despite bobbling the ball, Judge held on for the catch. Amazon Prime

But Judge, who topped Ohtani in the American League MVP race last season when he hit a record 62 home runs, flashed his own leather to remind Ohtani that he is no slouch in the field.

Judge held up the baseball and let loose a huge smile with his back pressed against the padding.

Judge also showed off his offensive prowess in the bottom of the first inning, belting a two-run homer to drive in Anthony Volpe, who led off the game with a walk, to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.