Aaron Judge robs home run to open Yankees game against Royals

The Royals are surely growing tired of facing Aaron Judge.

Less than 24 hours after smacking a walk-off home run, Judge wasted little time Friday inflicting more pain on Kansas City. After M.J. Melendez led off the game with a high drive to right field off Gerrit Cole, Judge used every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame to scale the wall and make the catch, robbing Melendez of a home run. 

Aaron Judge robs a home run in the first inning.
Jason Szenes
Aaron Judge comes down with his highlight-reel catch.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Judge, who has played a superb center field this season, was making his first start in right field since July 10. Recently-acquired Andrew Benintendi started in left field with Aaron Hicks manning center, shifting Judge over to a position where he is, evidently, just as comfortable. 