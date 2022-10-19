Aaron Judge makes diving catch vs. Astros to save Yankees

It was Aaron Judge’s glove and not his bat that made an immediate impact on the ALCS.

The Yankees star, playing right field with Harrison Bader now in center, made use of all of his 6-foot-7 frame to save a run in the first inning of ALCS Game 1 against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Judge needed a full-out dive to snare a sinking line drive to the right-center field gap by Alex Bregman with runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the first inning. Jamison Taillon was then able to get out of the inning without allowing a run by getting Kyle Tucker to ground out. He worked around a Jeremy Pena double and a walk to Yordan Alvarez.

The Yankees responded by taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second via a Harrison Bader home run to left center off Justin Verlander.

Judge, who will be a free agent after this season, hit a franchise and American League record 62 homers during the regular season, but has struggled at the plate much of the playoffs and even heard boos at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge makes a diving catch in Game 1. TBS

He did hit his second dinger of the ALDS in the Yankees’ Game 5 win over the Guardians in the Bronx on Monday. At least so far in the ALCS, it is glove that has done the talking early after he struck out in his first at-bat.