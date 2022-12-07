Aaron Judge likely to be named Yankees’ next captain

SAN DIEGO — Now that Aaron Judge is coming back to the Yankees, the next question regarding the reigning AL MVP is whether he’ll be the team’s first captain since Derek Jeter.

It’s considered likely and the decision lies with managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner.

Steinbrenner told the YES Network last month that making Judge the captain if he re-signed with the Yankees was “something we would consider.”

At various times during the season, teammates like Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes endorsed the idea and general manager Brian Cashman did, as well, on Wednesday at the winter meetings.

“Some people have already acted as if they’re the captain without a title,’’ Cashman said. “We’ve had a leader of our franchise already [in Judge]. If somebody at the owner’s level like Hal Steinbrenner wants to place the captaincy [on Judge], there’s no issues from my end. Aaron Judge has been a leader of this franchise in every way, shape and form.”

Aaron Judge is likely to be named the next Yankees’ captain. USA TODAY Sports

It’s a different opinion than the one Cashman had during the spring after Jeter retired, when he said he didn’t think the team should have another captain.

“As far as I’m concerned, and I’m not the decision-maker on this, that captaincy should be retired with number 2,” Cashman said in 2015. “I wouldn’t give up another captain title to anybody else. … He was so good and so perfect for that.”

Cashman acknowledged that statement Wednesday, emphasizing the fact he had no role in the decision.

“He was the all-time captain,’’ Cashman said of Jeter. “Certainly, I shared my feelings out of respect to Derek Jeter and the career he had and the legacy he left. I felt it was appropriate to state that I’m not sure if we ever need one again. But that doesn’t mean if someone else is worthy, that emerges [that they shouldn’t be captain]. And clearly in Aaron Judge’s case, he is spectacular.”

Cashman added, “I’m for any decision they want to make.”

The Yankees lost a pair of right-handed pitchers in the Rule 5 draft, as Wilking Rodriguez was selected by the Cardinals and Zach Greene went to the Mets.

Rodriguez, 32, hadn’t pitched in the Yankees’ system since 2015, when he was with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s spent most of the last seven seasons pitching in Mexico.

The 26-year-old Greene had a 3.42 ERA in 48 appearances with SWB last season.

They did not take any players in the draft.