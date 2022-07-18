Aaron Judge knows job’s not done until Yankees win World Series

LOS ANGELES — The biggest winner of the major league season so far will not publicly acknowledge it.

Aaron Judge will be taking no bows. He will not use the pit stop of the schedule — the All-Star break — to reflect and rejoice on a half season that could not have gone better had he, his family and representatives personally scripted it. Best player on the best team. Center field and center of attention. Most Valuable and most marketable.

“The minute I’m satisfied is the minute I kind of sit back and take a break and look up, then you’ll get complacent and I don’t want to be complacent,” Judge said Monday at Dodger Stadium.

He will not be content, when contention for a championship is still on the menu. This is a break in the season, not his focus. The saying on his Twitter page is: “If what you did yesterday still seems big today, then you haven’t done anything today!”

And there are just too many todays left in the season. Nevertheless, it is hard to ignore yesterday at such a natural moment for appraisal and appreciation.

After all, Judge is not just having his best season, he is having the best season in the American League and maybe all of the sport (he leads all position players in Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement). He is doing this as the face and force for a Yankees team having one of its best seasons ever. He is doing this injury-free and largely playing center field, which has opened maneuverability for the Yankees and value to Judge in the coming free-agent marketplace.

Oh yeah, that.

Aaron Judge in Los Angeles ahead of the All-Star Game. AP

Because he is doing this after rejecting the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension proposal, the sound could have been choking, instead it has been nothing but cha-chinging.

His star has never been bigger. Even at an All-Star Game, he looms large. Is Shohei Ohtani more marketable for the sport? If so, that is where the list ahead of Judge begins and ends.

Still, on Judge’s mind is the fact he enlisted for the marathon and this one is, what, 15 miles complete? He has fixated on winning that elusive Yankee World Series and that finish-line tape — and ticker tape — is the objective.

“There’s still a long way to go, you know, this team and myself, we have set ourselves up for a good decision,” Judge said. “But there’s still a lot of baseball to play. Still, a lot of games to play. So the minute I sit back here in the comfy chair and say, ‘wow, I’ve got 30 homers or you got this or that,’ then someone’s gonna pass you or the next team is going to creep up to you in the standings. So just got to keep the blinders on. You’ve got to stay focused and keep going forward.”

So when I asked if he was sticking to his brink-of-the-season vow not to revisit negotiations until free agency, Judge said twice, “I got nothing.” The most optimistic Yankee fans will read that as, ‘There is a chance of a deal before the end of the season.’ The pessimist will see Judge just avoiding the conversation — more keeping those blinders on.

Obviously, he continues to run some risk that his body, his season or the Yankee season can collapse and begin to turn the volume down on all that cha-chinging. But Judge said, “I don’t live in fear.” Like Derek Jeter, Judge has deep-seated trust in himself, an ability to immerse himself in team goals to limit stress on himself and the discipline to stick to his belief system on how to navigate a season, fame and expectations.

“[Contract negotiations] is why I have agents,” Judge said. “I have family. They will support me to help me make the right decisions. And, ultimately all that stuff will get taken care of.”

In the moment he has an MLB-best 33 homers — four more than anyone — and a team that leads the AL East by 13 games. He has grasped a greater leadership role with the Yankees and steered the team with his bat and attitude. It all could not be going much better.

“When a guy like that puts his mind on something and he knows what he wants to achieve and what’s at stake, he’s gonna step up and do it,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “So I’m not surprised at all.”

Less shocking than the performance, though, probably is this — Judge isn’t going to make a pit stop to take a bow for a job half done.