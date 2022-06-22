Aaron Judge joins Babe Ruth in Yankees’ history books

Aaron Judge’s dream season just reached another milestone.

Judge hit two solo home runs during the Yankees’ game against the Rays on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla., and made a bit of history.

Judge, who did strikeout with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, joined Babe Ruth in 1928 as the only Yankee to record six multi-homer games in the team’s first 70 games of a season, according to a tweet by ESPN Stats and Info.

The heroics of Judge and a clutch two-run homer by Jose Trevino in the eighth inning helped the Yankees earn a 5-4 comeback win over the Rays.

The Post’s Mike Vaccaro recently wrote that Judge’s season could be on pace to be in the same company as some of the best seasons from other New York baseball legends.