Aaron Judge is AL MVP, not Shohei Ohtani

Adam Ottavino is rooting for his former Yankees teammate to break the American League’s single-season home run record. It gets more complicated when trying to pick the league’s MVP, but the Mets reliever says Aaron Judge should be the choice.

“I agree with the overall idea that [Shohei] Ohtani is the best player in the world, but I think Judge is the MVP this year in the AL,” Ottavino told The Post. “More of a winning team and I think that is sort of the tiebreaker there. Judge’s contribution pushed the team to the playoffs. Not to say Ohtani didn’t do great, but they aren’t going to be playing for anything in a couple of weeks whereas the Yankees are and they might not be if it weren’t for Judge.”

Judge began play Monday with 60 homers, one short of the AL and franchise mark established by Roger Maris in 1961. Ottavino spent two seasons as Judge’s teammate with the Yankees beginning in 2019.

Adam Ottavino played with Aaron Judge while with the Yankees. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

“When I played with him, I felt if he could stay healthy for a whole year he was going to do something special,” Ottavino said. “Now he’s able to play this year the whole way so you see what he is capable of.”

Judge also remains in the Triple Crown hunt.

“It’s been nice for him because he doesn’t have to worry about working on power,” Ottavino said. “He’s just been able to work on being a good hitter and having a good approach. He knows the power is always going to be there, so he has improved his weaknesses.”

Aaron Judge remains in the hunt for the Triple Crown. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Shohei Ohtani Getty Images

Tomas Nido owns a .341/.348/.568 slash line with two homers and eight RBIs in September. The catcher went 2-for-5 against Oakland on Sunday with a double and has started five of the Mets’ last seven games, ahead of James McCann.

The Mets are within one victory of establishing the franchise’s highest total in 34 years. They will begin play 97-57, which matches the 1999 and 2006 Mets for victories. The Mets won 100 games in 1988, the last time they eclipsed 97 victories.