Aaron Judge inches closer to Roger Maris’ Yankees home run mark

BOSTON — Aaron Judge is back on the board — twice.

After going a rare five games without a home run, Judge crushed No. 56 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park off right-hander Nick Pivetta. The opposite-field solo shot, which landed in the Red Sox bullpen, tied the game in the sixth inning.

Two innings later, Judge clubbed No. 57 with a 389-foot shot over the Green Monster that re-tied the game at four on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton celebrate Judge’s 56th homer of the season. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

It marked Judge’s 10th multi-homer game of the season, bringing him within four of tying Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record of 61, with 20 team games left after Tuesday

The homer was Judge’s first career hit off former Yankees prospect Garrett Whitlock.

Before Tuesday, Judge had gone five straight games without a home run for only the eighth time this season. This marked the fifth time he snapped the homer-less stretch at five games.