Aaron Judge homer leads to fans’ wholesome moment

This Aaron Judge home run turned into one very uplifting moment.

Judge’s sixth-inning long-ball in the traveled 427 feet into the upper deck at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Tuesday night during the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Blue Jays. It was quickly picked up by a fan wearing Blue Jays gear — who almost immediately turned around and offered it to a youngster seated behind him wearing a Judge T-shirt.

The fan celebrated getting Aaron Judge’s sixth-inning homer — before turning around and giving it to a young fan in a Judge shirt. Sportsnet

The young Yankees fan was overcome with emotions, offering a tear-filled hug to the man who gave him the ball. Sportsnet

The feel-good moment — shown the Blue Jays’ Sportsnet broadcast — didn’t stop there. The young Yankees fan teared up at the gesture and hugged who we can only assume is a new friend for life.

“There are Yankee fans all around the world that are passionate about the game,’’Judge said after the game of the heart-warming moment he didn’t see live. “He’s starting out the right way.”

Judge’s solo shot tied the game at one apiece at the time, and provided some good feelings among the fans.