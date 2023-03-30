Aaron Judge hits home run in first at-bat of 2023 MLB season

Aaron Judge is picking right back up where he left off.

The 2022 AL MVP went yard in his first at-bat of the 2023 MLB season, sending a Logan Webb sinker to straightaway center field and just over the outstretched glove of Mike Yazstremski.

Judge is coming off a season where he hit 62 home runs, the most in a single season in the history of the American League.

Aaron Judge hits a home run on his first at bat against the Giants Getty Images

It took him one at-bat to hit his first homer of the 2023 season, as he is off and running chasing his own record.

The homer gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Giants – who tried hard to poach Judge in the offseason – in the first inning of their Opening Day matchup.

Judge was named captain in the offseason after he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees.